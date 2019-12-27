Sheriff: Alabama woman shoots 10-month-old in face on Christmas Eve

MONROE COUNTRY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Tamika Stallworth opened fire into a car, hitting a baby in the face on Christmas Eve.

According to authorities, 10-month-old Jamaya Austin passed away at University Hospital.

The sheriff says this happened on County Road 42 just northeast of Monroeville, Alabama. Stallworth was taken into custody the day the shooting happened.

She was charged with murder on Thursday and is being held on $750,000 bond.

