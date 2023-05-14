PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WFLA) – Since Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” began in late March, the singer-songwriter has been breaking records and making headlines with her sold-out performances, but this past weekend, Swift making headlines again after videos of her interrupting her performance in Philadelphia went viral.

On the second night of the Pennsylvania native’s hometown shows, the singer yelled at a security guard mid-song after the guard was allegedly harassing fans.

During her performance of “Bad Blood,” Swift can be heard yelling, “She’s fine!” and” She wasn’t doing anything!” in-between song lyrics.

Swift continued her performance while also yelling, “Hey! Stop!” several times before leaving the area of the stage where the guard allegedly was.

A video from the moment was uploaded to TikTok by user Briana Layfield, who was seated close to the stage where the situation unfolded.

“hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard,” Layfield wrote in the video caption. “he was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better 😆 PS show was PHENOMENAL 🫶🏻 Philly night 2.”

According to a comment that Layfield left on her viral post, the security guard was escorted away by other members of security after Swift spoke up.

Just as the internet would have it, Caitlin Gabell, the girl who the security guard was bothering, posted a video of her own to share what happened. She also shared that Swift gave her and her friends free tickets to the last concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Its me, hi, im the problem,” Gabell joked in her video caption. She went on to explain that she and her group felt harassed by a guard throughout the concert.

“He kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we did anything he was on top of us,” she explained. “We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it. He basically got like escorted out.”

“And then they offered us free tickets for [Sunday],” Gabell said. “It wasn’t like this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time.”

Since Layfield’s video of the “Bad Blood” incident was posted 18 hours ago, the video has been seen over 6.8 million times and has racked up 1 million likes.

According to the Twitter account Taylor Swift Facts, the 12-time Grammy-award-winning artist has had a total of 1,297,243 attendees in 19 shows, not counting this weekend’s official attendance from the three nights in Philadelphia.