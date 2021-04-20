‘She was so embarrassed’: Man says another student, teacher cut 7-year-old daughter’s hair without permission

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child’s hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher.

WJRT reports that Jimmy Hoffmeyer said his daughter, Jurnee, came home from school recently with hair missing. He said a student on her bus cut the length of one side of her hair off on her ride home.

That day, he took Jurnee to a salon to get her hair evened out in an asymmetrical cut.

Next, he said, she came home from school with another haircut. Jurnee told her father it was cut by a teacher.

Hoffmeyer says his daughter is biracial and that “our kind of hair, you can’t just wet it down and cut it.” He said his daughter was “so embarrassed.”

Her hair was down the middle of her back, he told WJRT.

Hoffmeyer said he did receive an apology from the school, but he is seeking a public apology. He has since enrolled Jurnee at a different school.

WJRT reports that the district did not return their calls for comment.