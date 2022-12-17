(WFLA) — Sharon Osbourne, television personality and wife to metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, has been hospitalized for a medical emergency, according to a report by TMZ.

The news outlet reported that a representative for Ventura County Fire Department said EMS workers were sent to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, Friday.

Santa Paula Chief Don Aguilar told TMZ and other outlets that the patient for the call was Sharon Osbourne. However, her condition is not known.

News Channel 8 has reached out to both the fire department and Santa Paula police for more information.