SANTA PAULA, Calif. (WFLA) — Sharon Osbourne, wife of metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, returned home Saturday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency Friday, according to her son.

Jack Osbourne wrote on his Instagram story that he and his mother were filming an episode of “Night of Terror” together when she had an emergency.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” he said.

However, it is still not known why she was hospitalized.

“I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready,” Jack Osbourne said.