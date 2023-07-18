NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WFLA) — A statue of a seagull with a womanly figure is turning heads in a Massachusetts town.

“Seagull Cinderella” stirred up controversy when it was first loaned to the city of New Bedford in 2016. The statue recently reappeared with a daisy-shaped bikini painted onto its chest.

Artist Donna Dodson told NBC affiliate WJAR she created the sculpture to pay homage to the history of the seaside city while recognizing women’s empowerment.

“It’s just a simple idea of what animal or bird would Cinderella be and you know again, thinking of this common seagull, so, it’s basically just a seagull head on a woman’s body,” Dodson told WJAR.

Dodson says she hears tons of compliments about the statue, but not everyone finds the so-called “bird with boobs” empowering. Like in 2016, an online petition is circulating demanding the shapely, scantily-clad seagull be removed.

In response to the outcry, Dodson told WJAR that she hopes opponents will consider the message behind the art, which is empowerment and philanthropy.

“We made a donation to an organization in our art community that that serves women who are experiencing breast cancer and so it really went full circle,” Dodson told WJAR.