Shake Shack testing 4-day workweek for managers

(CNN) — Shake Shack has been testing out a four-day workweek.

Company CEO Randy Garutti revealed the move in a recent CNN interview.

For now, the shortened week is only available to managers in about 30 percent of the chain’s U.S. locations. The company is considering expanding it to more stores.

Garutti says there are lots of benefits — including saving parents money on childcare.

He said he wants to encourage people to grow within the company and eventually become managers themselves.

