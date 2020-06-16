NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.
NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.
A union had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.
Another union said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed.
Shake Shack tweeted that it was horrified by the reports and was working with police.
LATEST STORIES:
- Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
- Shake Shack ‘horrified’ officers’ drinks may have had bleach
- Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications
- LAPD: No overtime pay for officers
- Black pastor calls 911 to report attack; gets arrested