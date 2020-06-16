Shake Shack ‘horrified’ officers’ drinks may have had bleach

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

A union had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.

Another union said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed.

Shake Shack tweeted that it was horrified by the reports and was working with police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss