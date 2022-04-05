NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Nashville Monday afternoon was charged.

According to police, it happened at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge near Broadway. The victim reportedly told officers she was walking up the steps when Marcus Collier, 29, initially asked for directions to the bus, but she continued walking.

Police said Collier then grabbed her inappropriately, punched her in the face and knocked out a tooth, then covered her mouth and pushed her to the ground.

The victim reportedly screamed and Collier then tried to grab her purse saying he “just wanted her money.” Officials state that the victim was able able to run away.

Marcus Collier (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said they located Collier near Lower Broadway. Officials said Collier admitted to attacking the victim and said “voices” told him to do it.