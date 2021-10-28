‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime, though there were reports Thursday that the document might have been submitted in error.

A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed the news to NEWS10:

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” LUCIAN CHALFEN

The brief complaint, filed by an investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in Albany last year.

The Albany County district attorney’s office and Albany County Sheriff did not immediately return messages but the Times Union, of Albany, quoted unnamed officials as saying the complaint had been issued “prematurely” by the court and that a final decision hadn’t been made about whether Cuomo would face charges.

Cuomo’s lawyer and spokesperson didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Commisso, who was an executive assistant for Cuomo, says he reached under her shirt and fondled her when they were alone in a room at the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year.

She said Cuomo pulled her in for a hug as she prepared to leave the governor’s office at the mansion. When she told him, “you’re going to get us in trouble,” Cuomo replied, “I don’t care,” and slammed the door shut, according to her account. Commisso said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Cuomo has adamantly denied groping her, saying once, “I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing.”

Commisso filed a complaint with the county sheriff in August in the same week a report from state Attorney General Letitia James concluded the Democratic governor sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Other accusations outlined in the report range from planting unwanted kisses to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.

Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the release of the blistering report, marking a dramatic downfall for the third-term governor who had been seen as a beacon of sturdy competence during his daily COVID-19 briefings in 2020.

NEWS10 reached out to the Albany District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department to see if a final decision has been made on whether to file criminal charges.