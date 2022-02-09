Seniors offer relationship advice ahead of Valentine’s Day

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Catholic Charities NH via Storyful

WINDHAM, N.H. (WFLA) – People looking for love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day should listen to the sage advice offered by some wise residents at a New Hampshire senior living center.

The residents at the Warde Senior Living in Windham, New Hampshire offered advice to people looking for love or in a relationship.

Some examples of the guidance offered include: “Young love is the best love,” “Bite your tongue,” and “Love is not for the weak.”

Catholic Charities NH posted a collection of photographs to Facebook, showing the residents posing with whiteboards displaying their personal messages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss