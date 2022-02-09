Seniors offer relationship advice ahead of Valentine’s Day

WINDHAM, N.H. (WFLA) – People looking for love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day should listen to the sage advice offered by some wise residents at a New Hampshire senior living center.

The residents at the Warde Senior Living in Windham, New Hampshire offered advice to people looking for love or in a relationship.

Some examples of the guidance offered include: “Young love is the best love,” “Bite your tongue,” and “Love is not for the weak.”

Catholic Charities NH posted a collection of photographs to Facebook, showing the residents posing with whiteboards displaying their personal messages.