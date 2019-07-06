Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Senators introduce “All-American Flag Act”

National

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – A pair of United States Senators say that the federal government should have to buy American flags made in United States of America.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have introduced legislation they call the “All-American Flag Act.” It would require the government to purchase flags produced entirely with American-made materials and manufactured in the U.S.A.

Collins says the rule change would make sure “the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss