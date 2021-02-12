Senate unanimously votes to award Congressional Gold Medal to Officer Eugene Goodman

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) – The Senate broke out in a standing ovation on Friday as it awarded a medal to Eugene Goodman, a US Capitol police officer who helped keep a crowd of attackers out of the Senate chamber during the riots in Washington.

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote at the end of the day’s impeachment proceedings, noting Goodman’s “foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.”

The Senate voted to award Goodman the medal — the highest honor Congress can bestow — by unanimous consent, meaning there were no objections. Goodman was in the Senate chamber as Schumer spoke, and the entire Senate stood and turned toward him, giving him a standing ovation. He put his hand on his heart.

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat who represents part of the Tampa Bay area, introduced a bill last months honoring officer Goodman after he “valiantly put himself in harm’s way, luring a violent mob away from an unguarded entrance to the Senate chambers, protecting senators, staff and reporters inside.”

Various media outlets have applauded and highlighted Goodman for his quick thinking as he diverted rioters through the halls of the Capitol by himself.

Goodman has been in the chamber for much of the impeachment trial, in which House Democrats are charging that former President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. New evidence introduced in the trial this week showed additional video of Goodman leading Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to safety as he unknowingly headed toward a location where the mob had gathered.

The trial wrapped up for the day Friday night and will resume Saturday.