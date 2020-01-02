Semi-truck loses control, nearly flips over on highway

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (CNN) – High winds in the mountain west forced an Amazon Prime delivery truck off the road and nearly caused it to flip over.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near the border between Colorado and Wyoming.

You can see the back of the trailer swaying as gusts of winds push it from side to side.

Then a particularly strong gust forces the trailer out of its lane.

The driver had to cut the wheel hard to keep the semi-truck from flipping over taking out a guard rail, thankfully no injuries were reported.

Colorado transportation authorities shut down that section of I-25 for a time later in the day.

There was a high wind warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday with gusts up to 80 miles an hour reported in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

