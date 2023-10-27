CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A grain truck carrying corn closed an Ohio roadway in both directions on Friday morning after it overturned, spilling corn into the roadway.

State Route 235 near Sigler Road was closed due to the crash. The crash happened in an area about 17 miles northeast of Dayton, Ohio.

According to a Facebook post from Bethel Township Fire Department, the grain truck was on its side, with “corn everywhere.”

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, the crash involved a grain truck and an SUV. Both drivers reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to avoid OH-235 north of Sigler Road while crews cleaned up the spill.

The spill was cleaned up, and the road reopened around 2 p.m.