TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A highway crash scrambled traffic after two trucks collided head-on on a Washington highway just outside of Seattle on Dec. 12.

Video of the incident shows “lots of eggs” spilled onto the roadway, shutting down lanes for several hours.

Footage captured by Trooper Rick Johnson shows the aftermath of the egg spill, as crews worked to clear the scene.

“Lots of eggs,” he said. “Not an easy cleanup.”

The trooper said there were no serious injuries and that no impairment was detected on the driver who caused the collision.