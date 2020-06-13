Seeing double: 5 sets of twins graduate from the same senior class

(WETM/NBC News) – The term “double-vision” can be used to describe part of the Spencer Van-Etten Central High School’s class of 2020 in New York. This year, the high school is honoring five sets of twins.

Spencer Van-Etten has 65 seniors, with 10 being a twin.

“Half the time I don’t see her as my twin,” said Phoebe Delmage-Brodie. “I see her as my sister and my best friend.”

Phoebe’s sister, Alexis, said that your twin can be your best friend.

“I think it’s cool,” said Brianna Noviello.

“But it’s tiring in the sense that you have someone that looks like you. Somebody will think I’m her and vice-versa but you always have a best friend there,” said her twin sister Jaylene.

For the Mills, it’s a brother and sister bond that can lead to disagreements but through tough love.

“When I get picked on, she helps me out,” said twin brother Nathaniel Mills. “When she gets picked on, I try to help her out.”

Mackenzie Mills said in both elementary and middle school whenever someone looked at her brother wrong, she would stand up for him.

Another set of boy-girl twins are Jonathon and Julia Armstrong. When asked how it feels to be an opposite gender set of twins, there was no hesitation as to who’s in charge.

“I’m the boss,” Julia said. “He think’s he’s the boss but I am.”

“Yeah, she is,” Jonathon said. “We all have our struggles sometimes.”

Many of the twins are in disbelief that their senior year is over and that they’ll be starting a new chapter in their lives. For the Hastings twins, graduating means having to say their goodbyes. Keili is going to college while Laurin is joining the United States Air Force.

“It’s kinda crazy because she’s moving across the country,” said Keili Hastings.

“We do everything together now but it’s going to be weird to not have her to go do things with,” said Laurin Hastings.

Through all the difficult times, the twins will always be there for each other and are excited to graduate.

“Our class has definitely been through it,” said Jaylene. “I’m happy and looking forward to come together and celebrating the ups rather than downs.”

