Escaped inmate spotted in camouflage clothes in Henning, Tennessee

HENNING, Tenn. (WFLA/AP) – Escaped prisoner Curtis Watson has been spotted in Henning, Tennessee.

Watson has changed his clothes and has been seen in camouflage bib overalls in photos provided by a resident who notified authorities that they’d spotted him on their property, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

ALERT: Confirmed siting of Curtis Ray Watson in Henning, TN. He has changed his clothing as can be seen in the photos provided by a resident who notified authorities that they'd spotted him on their property. Residents in the area should be ALERT and VIGILANT

This is the first confirmed sighting of Watson since he escaped on Wednesday.

The Tennessee convict is charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.

The manhunt for 44-year-old Watson enters its fifth day on Sunday.

Rewards totaling $57,000 are available for information leading to Watson’s arrest.

An affidavit says Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after being seen near the house at West Tennessee State Penitentiary where 64-year-old employee Debra Johnson lived. Authorities say Johnson was found deceased in the house with a cord around her neck.

Watson had been tasked with mowing duties at 7 a.m. that day, with access to a golf cart and tractor.