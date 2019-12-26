Searchers look for boy, 5, who disappeared on Christmas

SIX LAKES, Mich. (AP) — Police and a swarm of volunteers in western Michigan searched Thursday for a 5-year-old boy in pajamas who was reported missing while playing outdoors on Christmas.

Beau Belson, who is autistic, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the Six Lakes area, 56 miles (90 kilometers) northeast of Grand Rapids, the Montcalm County sheriff’s department said.

“Chances are he’s wet and cold, and we want to find him as soon as possible,” said Lt. David Cope of the state police.

Searchers worked through the night in the rural region, and more volunteers reported Thursday. State police sent helicopters and drones.

Beau was wearing a jacket, boots and dinosaur pajamas while playing outdoors with other people.

“It’s been unseasonably warm for late December, so that is definitely in our favor as far as hopefully finding (Beau) in a timely manner,” Cope said. “Of course, temperatures did dip down close to freezing last night. Any person, regardless of age, you don’t want them being alone in the wilderness for several hours at a time, especially in the 30-degree weather range.”

