Texas man who escaped with pet tiger arrested; tiger not located, police say

HOUSTON (AP) —Authorities have arrested a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest for fleeing from HPD patrol officers this morning.

According to KPRC, Cuevas does not own the tiger, despite police reports.

According to the Houston Police Department, the whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known.

Video of the Sunday night encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy, police said. During the encounter, the deputy can be heard yelling at the tiger’s caretaker to get the animal back inside.