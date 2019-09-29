Search underway for 4 escaped Ohio inmates

GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (CNN) – Authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

The Gallia County sheriff says they were helped by at least one person on the outside.

He said the inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.

They accessed the jail’s administrative wing and stole the keys to the car of one of the corrections officers.

The inmates drove about a block in the stolen car, where another car was waiting for them.

Pennsylvania State police say one of the escapees may be in the area of Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.

US Marshals are offering up $2,500 per inmate for information leading to their arrests.

The sheriff said one of the four men has escaped before. He said improvements to the jail are needed.

The facility was built more than a half-century ago and the cells no longer lock. The cells were permanently opened decades ago to make more space to house inmates.

