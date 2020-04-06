Search to continue for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they will continue the search Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe that didn’t return to shore after apparently being overtaken by strong winds.

Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoeists.

A Maryland Natural Resources Police statement says the search effort will resume Monday after an overnight pause.

The missing canoeists were identified as 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

