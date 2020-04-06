ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they will continue the search Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.
The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe that didn’t return to shore after apparently being overtaken by strong winds.
Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoeists.
A Maryland Natural Resources Police statement says the search effort will resume Monday after an overnight pause.
The missing canoeists were identified as 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84
- Coronavirus response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series
- Search to continue for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson
- Coronavirus in US: More than 9,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19
- Mayor Jane Castor, iHeartMedia to launch at-home karaoke dance party in Tampa Bay