Search suspended for 4-year-old boy swept out to sea with dad and sister

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man swept to sea while holding 2 children on Saturday has been identified as the children’s father, Jeremy Stiles.

One of the children died and another is still missing after a strong wave swept the 3 of them into the ocean on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police. Stiles was holding his 2 kids, a 7-year-old-girl and a 4-year-old boy, when they were hit by the wave and pulled under.

A police officer found 47-year-old Stiles struggling in the water, with the girl further out behind him. OSP said the officer was able to rescue the 7-year-old from the current and Stiles was able to get to shore as well. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

The 7-year-old and Stiles were both immediately taken to Providence Seaside Hospital. However, OSP said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the missing boy near Falcon Cove. Crews were forced to suspend their search for the night at approximately 4:50 p.m. On Sunday morning, the USCG said they would not continue their search.

High Surf Warning was in effect for Saturday until 8 p.m. Tillamook County Emergency Management warned of waves reaching heights of 25-30 feet. Sneaker waves and rip tides pose serious danger to beach-goers.

