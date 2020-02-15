Search on for 12-year-old abducted from hospital at gunpoint by grandmother, police say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WFLA) — Law enforcement in Louisiana are searching for a 12-year-old girl after she was reportedly taken at gunpoint from a hospital in Jefferson Parish by her grandmother.

Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Andreana Miller, who is approximately 4 feet, 7 inches tall.

Deputies said Andreana was abducted by her grandmother, Evelyn Miller, 66, at Ochsner Hospital around 5 p.m. Friday.

Andreana was wearing a white hospital gown at the time of her disappearance and her grandmother was wearing a purple shirt and black pants. Police believe Evelyn Miller was carrying a revolver style pistol.

The sheriff’s office said they have recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.

