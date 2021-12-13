Search halted for woman who fell overboard from Carnival cruise ship

LONG BEACH, Calif. (WFLA) – U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday as the Carnival Miracle cruise ship docked at Sunday making its return to port in Long Beach, California.

Authorities said a young woman went overboard from the balcony of her state-room a little after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday about 35 miles off the coast of Ensenada.

The U.S Coast Guard and Mexican Navy had partnered up to find the woman.

According to NBC, police were seen on the ship with officers taking at least one passenger away in handcuffs.

The woman has not been identified, but passengers say she’s not from California and was traveling with her boyfriend and a family member.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.