Search continues for Connecticut toddler missing for 6 months

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – It’s been six months since a Connecticut toddler went missing.

One-year-old Vanessa Morales was the subject of an Amber Alert after he mother, Christine Holloway, was found murdered.

Police said their investigation into her disappearance is still active and they believe Vanessa is alive.

“Our detectives are very much still very actively investigating it. Our goal is to find Vanessa and bring her home to her family,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch.

The search began Dec. 2 when police found Holloway beaten to death inside their home and Vanessa gone.

Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, was later charged with Holloway’s murder.

Police said Morales hasn’t told them anything about his daughter’s whereabouts.

“We believe he has information and were hoping at some point, hell provide us with the information thatll help us find Vanessa,” said Lt. Lynch.

Police are reminding the public about items missing from the home, including a Graco car seat, a polka dot blanket, a Eddie Bauer backpack/diaper bag and a teething ring.

“We just ask that people keep a lookout for that and contact us. It doesn’t matter whether you believe its inconsequential or not, we can make that determination. We’d rather go and look at something that doesn’t have anything to do with the case than miss something that could help us find Vanessa,” said Lt. Lynch.

There is still a $10,000 reward for information leading to Vanessa’s return and he family continues to hold out hope.