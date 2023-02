SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (NBC/WFLA) — Who will win the upcoming Super Bowl game? That will be the big question this Sunday.

Well, Magoo the Sea Lion at the Odysea Aquarium in Scottsdale thinks it might actually be the Eagles.

The California sea lion made his decision by picking a piece of paper with the Eagles logo printed on it.

However, it will remain to be seen who will win the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.