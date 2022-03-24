INDIANAPOLIS (NBC) – Picture day at one Indianapolis school did not turn out quite as planned.

A green outfit on St. Patrick’sDay, along with the photographer’s green screen background well, it just didn’t quite work out.

Amanda Snow sent her kindergartner, Oliver, to school on St. Patrick’s Day ready for a green party, not a green screen.

Now she can’t stop laughing at the photo proofs she received from school picture day.

“So I posted it on a mom’s page on Facebook, like does anybody else have funny pictures from St. Patrick’s Day and so many people do.” (laughs) So many good ones,” Snow said.

Sugar Grove Elementary had perhaps a more formal, official picture day back in the fall. Spring Picture Day was postponed twice by bad weather and eventually landed on St. Patrick’s Day, when, of course, almost everyone wore green.

“Honestly, I just couldn’t wait to see other parents’ pictures and it ended up being just a hilarious fiasco, just because it’s just so funny,” said Snow.

Oliver Snow was confused by the photos.

“It was kind of hard to explain to him what was happening, because he’s 6,” said his mother. “But as soon as he saw all the different options, he was just laughing because it looks like he’s a fence, or it looks like he’s a field. So, he thought it was really funny.”

Inter-state studio says it tries to get digital proofs in front of parents quickly and green screen errors are usually caught earlier in an automated stage.

They say the images will be fixed in post-production and appreciate parents having a good sense of humor.

“I might reach out to the company and see if I can get the unedited ones, because honestly, they’ve brought me so much joy and laughter over the last day,” said Snow.