Saturday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and those infamous first steps immortalized through the words of Neil Armstrong

“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind”

On this day in 1969, Apollo 11 became the first manned spacecraft to land on the moon.

Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to ever set foot on the moon.

The event was watched on television by an estimated 650-million people around the world.

This week events to commemorate the moon landing have been taking place in our nation’s capital including Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit being unveiled at the national air and space museum and Friday President Trump paid tribute to the astronauts from the historic mission at the white house.