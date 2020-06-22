LIVE NOW /
Sarasota man arrested for allegedly ‘sucker-punching’ Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert works out prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA (WFLA/KELO) – Police in Aberdeen, South Dakota have announced that they have arrested a Florida man for assault against Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Aberdeen police say 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala from Sarasota was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Authorities say the victim, who was an adult man, was punched in the face. Multiple media outlets reported Goedert was the victim from the assault.

According to KELOLAND News, the owner of The Zoo bar where the assault happened would not comment on the incident, calling it “a police matter.”

Goedert grew up in South Dakota and played his college football at South Dakota State.

