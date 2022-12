TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Before heading to the North Pole, Santa paid a visit to the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The jolly one brought gifts and visited with the hippos, including “Fiona” and baby “Fritz.”

The elephants enjoyed kicking around and opening their gifts from Santa.

“Rico” the porcupine and the zoo’s red pandas were also in the holiday spirit.

All the animals at the zoo were on Santa’s “nice” list.