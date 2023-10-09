SANTA MONICA, Calif. (WFLA) — Part of the Santa Monica Pier has been evacuated after a man climbed the iconic Ferris Wheel and refused to come down, according to KTLA.

The news station said witnesses allegedly heard the man make comments about having a bomb.

The incident began around 3 p.m. Monday when the man scaled the Ferris wheel and refused to come down.

According to KTLA, a crisis negotiation team was called to the scene. Police also told the news station that the man appeared to be suffering from “some type of mental health crisis, and at this point, they don’t believe a crime has been committed.”

KTLA reported that authorities spoke with the man for about an hour. That’s when he began to work his way down the Ferris wheel and was quickly apprehended by police.