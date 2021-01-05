Sandy Hook first responder, retired trooper suffers ‘untimely passing’

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WFLA) — The Connecticut State Police announced the “untimely passing” of a retired trooper who was also one of the first responders to the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012.

“It is with deep regret that the Connecticut State Police announces the untimely passing of retired Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon #705 of Brooklyn, CT,” the agency posted on Facebook Monday.

Dragon passed away Saturday, Jan. 2 at Hartford Hospital.

He was a “proud member” of the 107th Training Troop and entered the State Police Training Academy on January 9, 1998. Upon graduation, Dragon served as a patrol trooper in Danielson, Connecticut, a resident trooper in Sterling, a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and as a detective in the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Dragon was also a first responder to the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Dragon retired on Feb. 1 2018.

