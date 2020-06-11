Sam’s Club to offer curbside pickup at all US stores

File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H.. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To better protect customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Sam’s Club announced Thursday that it will be offering curbside pickup at all of its stores in the United States by the end of June.

The bulk item retailer had been piloting curbside pickup at 16 club locations and decided to expedite the rollout to all its 597 clubs across the U.S.

Customers can order products online on Sam’s Club’s website or through its mobile app. Products marked “Pick up in Club” are eligible. Once their shopping list is complete, they’ll be able to select a pickup time.

Once they arrive at the store, customers can park in one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

The service is free for Plus-level members. They can schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sam’s Club said its non-Plus members can use the service for free for a limited time. Pickup times will also be limited and only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sam’s Club has seven locations in the Tampa area.

