KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sam’s Club has announced a new membership deal for educators before the next school year.

The retailer is offering a limited-time membership offer for teachers that gives them 60% off a standard Sam’s Club membership. The teacher and educator membership is $20.

The teacher membership offer starts Monday, July 17 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 15.

You can redeem the offer online or in-person at Sam’s Club stores. Those who qualify for the membership are state-licensed/certified PreK classroom teachers, PreK-12 principals and assistant principals, PreK-12 school employees and college and university professors. You also must be a new member to Sam’s Club.

The Vice President of of Membership at Sam’s Club, Scott Ludwig, said they hope that this new membership option helps teachers save money while getting their classrooms student ready.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” Ludwig said.

Teachers can sign up and find more information here.