S. Carolina governor orders Statehouse flags to be lowered at half staff in honor of Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to lower to half-staff on Sunday in honor of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman.

McMaster announced the decision in a tweet on Saturday, saying, “To honor the life, contributions, and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman, I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday, August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset.”

In a follow-up tweet, McMaster said that the two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Boseman’s family at the appropriate time.

