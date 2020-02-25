S.C. deputy shot, killed while serving eviction order

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a Sumter County deputy was killed while attempting to serve an eviction order Tuesday morning.
According to NBC affiliate WIS, the deputy, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, died after a suspect shot him while he served an order of detention and eviction at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway around 11:30 a.m.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said the suspect opened fire, hitting Cpl. Gillette in the chest.
Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who also died. That person has not been identified.
No other deputies were injured.
