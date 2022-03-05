Russian millionaire sets million-dollar bounty for Putin’s arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One Russian millionaire based in California has pledged to pay out a million-dollar bounty for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Crypto investor and TV personality Alex Konanykhin posted the bounty to his Facebook page Tuesday calling on any willing Russian military officers to arrest Putin as a “war criminal under Russian and international laws.”

In the post, Konanykhin claimed Putin violated the country’s constitution by “eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents.” Konanykhin, a Russian citizen, said it’s his moral duty to assist Ukraine in its efforts to withstand ongoing Russian attacks.

According to a report from News Nation, Konanykhin’s Facebook post contained a “Wanted: Dead or Alive” poster, which was removed by the social media company.

