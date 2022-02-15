Runaway tire smashes windshield of Pennsylvania police cruiser

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (NBC) -Dashcam video captured a scary close call for two police officers in Pennsylvania, when a tire came off a passing truck and smashed into their windshield.

The video is from the inside of the cruiser, which is parked in the median near an intersection. As a pickup truck nears the camera, you can see a rear tire slip off and start bouncing directly toward the cruiser, before smashing into it.

Luckily the tire struck the cruiser and then launched in the air off to the opposite side of the road instead of traveling into the opposite lane, and striking a moving vehicle coming in the other direction.

The cruiser suffered some extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured.