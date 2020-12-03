‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’: When it airs and where to watch

by: Nexstar Media Wire

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER — Pictured: (l-r) Front Row: Hermey, Rudolph, Head Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Santa Claus (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve been counting down the days until you can snuggle up in front of the beloved Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” you won’t have to wait long.

The special, which debuted in 1964, will air on CBS on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will also air several times on Disney cable channel Freeform as part of the “25 Days of Christmas.”

Here are the Freeform air dates:

  • Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. EST
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5:40 p.m. EST
  • Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. EST
  • Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. EST
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. EST
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. EST

The holiday lineup also includes “Frosty the Snowman,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Love Actually,” “Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” among others.

