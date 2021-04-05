Rubio asks MLB commissioner if he’ll give up Augusta golf membership over Georgia voting law

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to the Major League Baseball commissioner Monday calling his decision to remove the All-Star game from Atlanta a form of “virtue signaling.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday the league would move the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta due to new voting laws in the state.

Those in favor of the law say it expands access to voting. Those against it call it intentional discrimination.

“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process,” Manfred said. “Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Rubio said Manfred is engaging in “nothing more than woke corporate virtue signaling.”

“Taking the All-Star game out of Georgia is an easy way to signal virtues without significant financial fallout,” Rubio said. “But speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party would involve a significant loss of revenue and being closed out of a lucrative market.”

Rubio also challenged Manfred to also drop his membership at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club to stay consistent with his message.

