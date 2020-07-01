Royal Caribbean aiming to resume cruises in mid-September

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Royal Caribbean said on Wednesday that it plans to resume cruises in mid-September.

The cruise line said it has decided to extend the suspension of sailings of its global fleet for all sailings through Sept. 15th, 2020, with a goal being to resume operations on Sept. 16, 2020.

The date would be the first day cruise lines can resume sailings. The cruise industry has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

The Cruise Lines International Association announced last month they are extending the suspension of cruise operations until Sept. 15.

Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line have already canceled cruises through September.

While Royal Caribbean plans to resume cruises on Sept. 16, some sailings have been canceled.

Canada sailings will be suspended through Oct. 31 due to the Canadian government’s extended travel ban on cruise ship travel. Bermuda sailings will also be suspended through Oct. 31.

