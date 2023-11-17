TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, according to their grandson Jason Carter.

The former first lady’s health has been on the decline since she was diagnosed with dementia back in May.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home,” Jason Carter said in a written statement. “She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February after a series of hospital stays. Despite concerns that he would pass away soon, the former president has held on for months, even celebrating his 99th birthday on Oct. 1.

Both he and his wife continue to live together through their declining health together at their home in Plains, Georgia, according to the Carter Center.