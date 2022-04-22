A partial roof collapse left a Target store flooded Thursday night as heavy rain fell in Alhambra.

Video showed Alhambra Fire Department crews responding to the store located at 2120 W. Main St. around midnight.

Rain had apparently collected on the store’s roof, which wasn’t draining, Alhambra Fire Department personnel at the scene told KTLA.

The buildup eventually created a large hole in the ceiling, sending gallons of water into the store.

Fire crews had to deactivate live wires that still posed a threat inside the Target, the spokesperson said.

Officials determined the store was structurally not safe and would likely remain closed Friday.

Signs put later in the morning on the front doors read, “This store is temporarily closed until further notice.”

The store was not open at the time of the collapse and no guests or team members were hurt, a Target spokesperson said in a statement.

“The store is temporarily closed while we investigate the cause of the collapse, assess the damage, make repairs and work to reopen as quickly as possible,” a portion of the statement read.

Customers were urged to visit a nearby store at 3600 Rosemead Blvd. for their shopping needs.

Employees will also be offered temporary positions at nearby locations until the Alhambra store reopens, according to the statement.

The incident occurred amid a spring storm that brought .67 inches of rain to nearby San Gabriel overnight.

Downtown Los Angeles received .33 inches of rain as of early Friday morning.

Pasadena, Santa Monica and Silverado Canyon all received over a half inch of rain.

Light showers were expected to continue around the Southland until about noon Friday.