Roddy Ricch pledges to donate part of Astroworld earnings to families who lost loved ones

Roddy Ricch performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper Roddy Ricch, a performer at Friday’s Astroworld concert that left eight dead, has pledged to donate a part of his earnings to the families who lost loved ones.

Authorities said at least eight people died at the Houston music festival including an aspiring border agent, dancer and engineer. Authorities say a crowd suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

After the incident, Ricch took to Instagram in an effort to help the families who loved ones.

“I’ll b [sic] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident,” he wrote in a post to his Instagram story.

According to Reuters, the crowd suddenly surged forward when Canadian rapper, songwriter and actor Drake made a special appearance.

Other artists, including Lil Baby, Chief Keef and Youth Thug were all slated to perform at the two-day music event.