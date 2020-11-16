Rockefeller Plaza ice skating rink to open for holiday season with changes due to COVID-19

(NBC) – The famed ice skating rink in Rockefeller Plaza will be open this holiday season but with some changes due to the coronavirus.

The midtown Manhattan rink will be open in time for Thanksgiving, with tickets going on sale Nov. 12.

However, the number of skaters will be limited to facilitate social distancing. Additionally, “skate times are limited to 50-minutes from (a guests’) scheduled arrival time to allow for social distancing both inside and on the ice,” according to Rockefeller Center.

The rink will also be closing earlier than usual, on Jan. 17.

The early shutdown is because of a long-planned renovation of the plaza and the underground shopping concourse surrounding it.