(NBC News) — Robert “Bob” Lowery, a Texas father whose body was found in the same forest as Gabby Petito’s, died by suicide, a coroner said Wednesday.

Lowery, 46, disappeared after he flew to Jackson Hole on Aug. 19 and took a ride-sharing car service to Wilson, a town near multiple national forest trailheads. His body was properly identified, and the cause of death was confirmed to be suicide, the Teton County coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, said Wednesday.

Leigh Lowery, his sister, told NBC’s “Dateline” that he resigned from his real estate job and was going on various camping trips before he started a new job. His family grew worried after he stopped contacting his two minor children.

