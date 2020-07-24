Robert E. Lee high school in Virginia to be renamed for late Rep. John Lewis

A Virginia high school named after Confederate war general Robert E. Lee is to be renamed to honor the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.
The Fairfax County School Board voted in favor of the change to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year, according to an announcement Thursday. Board members in the suburban Washington D.C., district voted June 23 to change the school’s name but had been deliberating over a new name for the last few weeks.
Board chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement that the district wanted to choose a name that reflected the school’s multiculturalism after concerns were raised by students, staff and the community over the old name.
“Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero,” Anderson said. “We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do.”
