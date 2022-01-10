Robert Durst, convicted murderer & real estate heir, dies in prison hospital

FILE – In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks back during his murder trial in Los Angeles. A New York prosecutor will seek an indictment in the coming weeks against Durst for the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Robyn Beck/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died.

He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14.

Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

