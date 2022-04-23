TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies were called to an unusual scene Saturday after three “thieves” used a front loader to smash through a dispensary in South Seattle, according to reports.

Deputies in King County, Washington said three men are suspected of crashing the loader through the front window of the Clutch Cannabis dispensary in Seattle, a report from KIRO7 said.

All three suspects wore masks during the robbery and took approximately $100 from an ATM inside the building, the news outlet added. Roughly $1,000 worth of product was reported stolen.

No arrests were made. Deputies are trying to determine where the loader came from.